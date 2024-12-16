Shopper Said People Need To Stop Storing Cheese In Plastic Bags. – ‘This is a major no-no.’

I guess we’re not allowed to store cheese in plastic bags anymore…

Well, at least that’s what the TikTokker you’re going to hear from had to say in a viral video.

The woman showed viewers cheese stored in a bag and said, “This is a major no-no.”

She said that cheese absorbs what’s around it because its porous.

The TikTokker said people should store cheese in wax paper or parchment paper.

She said, “Take care of your cheese, take care of yourself.”

A viewer wrote a comment and asked her if this was really necessary and she responded, “There is currently nothing else in market for sealing and distributing mass market to protect from contamination but once we have it home we don’t need to keep using plastics if we can avoid.”

