Shopper Shared The Frightening Experience She Had While Being Followed At A Store. – ‘Hey, what’s your name? Have you been here before?’

There have been a lot of viral TikTok videos about creepy guys following women around stores lately, and here’s another one to add to the pile.

A woman named Michelle posted the video and talked to viewers about what happened during a routine day of shopping.

Michelle said, “I was followed around at Marshall’s and HomeGoods by Houston Galleria Mall, and I want to tell all the girls that go shopping to these stores to please be careful. The fact that this happened to me, I couldn’t even believe it.”

She continued, “We should pay attention to this. And I want to be the one to tell all of my besties on here to please watch for your surroundings.”

Michelle said she noticed a man following her around the store and that he tried to start a conversation with her.

She explained, “Tell me why he literally starts asking, ‘Hey, what’s your name? Have you been here before?’”

Michelle said she walked away from the man and that she got a bad vibe from him.

The man continued to follow her around the store and she saw another strange man, as well. Michelle assumed the two men were together and she got scared. She went to a dressing room and called some friends and then called the police.

Michelle looked for the men with her friends once they showed up, but they had already left the store.

Stay safe out there!

