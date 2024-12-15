Sisters Keep Treating Brother’s Car Like A Rental, So He Takes Away The Keys

When you work hard to buy your first car, the last thing you want is for it to become the family free-for-all.

AITA for not letting my sisters borrow my car anymore? I (20M) recently bought my first car, it’s a used but reliable sedan that I worked really hard to save up for. I’m a college student and I can only work part time, so it took me longer than I’d like to admit if I’m being honest. I’m proud of it and take good care of it because it’s my only means of getting to work, school, and running errands, ect. My sisters, Lily (22F) and Hannah (25F), don’t have cars. Lily takes public transportation, and Hannah mostly relies on her boyfriend to drive her places.

Ever since I got my car, they’ve been asking to borrow it just for a bit here and there. At first, I didn’t mind letting them use it occasionally like when they had something urgent or needed a ride somewhere. But over time, it started feeling like they were taking advantage. Lily would borrow it for a quick errand and not return it for hours. Hannah once used it to drive to a friend’s house but came back with an empty tank of gas and didn’t refill it. Another time, she left it a mess with fast food wrappers and crumbs everywhere. The final straw was last week when Lily asked to borrow the car to go to the grocery store. She ended up driving to another city to hang out with friends, which I only found out because she posted about it on social media.

She didn’t tell me and came back way later than she said she would. When I confronted her, she said, What’s the big deal? It’s just a car. I told both of them that I’m no longer letting anyone borrow my car unless it’s an emergency. They got super defensive, saying I was being unfair and selfish. Hannah said it’s not like you’re using it 24/7. Lily called me a “bad brother” for not helping out. Now they’re both annoyed with me and complaining to our parents, who think I should be more flexible. AITA for refusing to let my sisters borrow my car anymore?

