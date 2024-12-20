A Small Family Dinner Turned Into A Big Argument, So A Mother And Her Child Are Now Squabbling Over Leftover Food

When family tensions run high, even the most mundane things can bring unexpected drama.

This person’s mother started an all-out argument over unfinished food after a meal, leaving them to wonder if they had a right to their leftovers.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for taking my uneaten takeaway home? We held a very small family dinner at my Mum’s house and had a takeaway.

We all paid for and ate our own food. The food was never intended for sharing. We each had our own meal.

So they go to pack up after the meal.

I was the only one who did not finish my meal, as the portions were too big for me, so I left the rest in its containers to have the rest the next day.

Upon leaving, I picked up my containers and my Mum got angry, saying she wanted it for tomorrow. I refused, as I had paid for it and everyone else ate theirs during the mealtime. I intended to take my leftovers home. AITA?

Who would have thought something as small as leftovers could stir up such a big debate.

What did Reddit think?

For this commenter, it’s a no-brainer: The leftovers belong to the person who paid for the food.

Mom’s expectations were a little out of wack here.

No way on earth the mother has any entitlement to this food.

And if she wanted the food so bad, she should have thought ahead.

The mother has a hard lesson to learn about respecting others’ space — and plates.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.