Snowmobilers Destroyed A Homeowner’s Fence, So They Reinforced Their Barrier And Totaled The Trespasser’s Rides

The snowy stretches of upstate New York are a snowmobiler’s playground, but some riders took a shortcut they’d soon regret.

When these trespassers ignored one homeowner’s warnings, a reinforced fence left the riders with a frozen wake-up call and a hefty citation.

Read on for the full story.

Destroyed property and revenge Years ago, I (now 48m) used to live in far upstate NY. During the winter, snowmobiles grace the frozen landscape. My place was situated in a small town with a fairly good-sized yard. During the previous summer, I had done a ton of landscaping ($30k worth) with a nice fence running the length of the property. During the winter, it had snowed significantly, which left all of 3 feet of the fence (black against white) visible from the snow drifts.

Soon the homeowner is approached by some snowmobilers.

One day, I was approached by some people out on their snowmobiles if it was possible to cut thru my lawn. I aptly replied by pointing out the fence and explaining it runs all the way around my place and there are no access points except for my driveway. They went on their way afterwards.

About a week later, the snow had come again, but didn’t leave any drifts.

It seems the snowmobilers didn’t heed the homeowner’s warnings.

I was at work and got a call from one of my neighbors telling me my fence was destroyed near the back and there were tracks from snowmobiles. When I got home later that day, I inspected the fence and sure enough it was true. Needless to say over the course of the winter, more tracks kept showing up on my property.

So the homeowner decided it was high time to beef up his boundaries.

So the following summer, I invested into a better fence consisting of reinforced concrete to look like wooden fence. After the first snowfall and the next day of work, I came home to a wrecker in my driveway picking up 6 snowmobiles that were totaled and plenty of sheriff’s asking the riders why they had chosen to ride thru a privately owned property.

Finally, the trespassers faced the consequences they deserved.

They told the officers I gave them permission, to which I replied by pointing out the no trespassing sign I had on the front of the fence. They all received tickets and their snowmobiles were confiscated.

Now that’s some ice cold revenge.

What did Reddit think?

They came for a joyride but left with a headache, a hefty fine, and a lesson in respecting property lines

These snowmobilers learned that the quickest way isn’t always the best way.

