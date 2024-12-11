Son Asked His Mom To Buy Materials For His School Science Project, But She Kept Making Excuses About Why She Didn’t Want To Purchase Them

Children and teenagers who don’t have a drivers license have to rely on their parents or older adults to take them places they need to go.

In today’s story, a teen narrates how he asked his mom to buy some materials for his science project since he couldn’t drive to a store himself. His mom promised to buy what he needed, but then she kept making excuses about why she didn’t actually buy it yet.

Read the story below for the full details.

AITA for calling my mom “unreliable” I’m 16 years old, and I needed a foam mat for a science project. The only problem is these are not near our house and at a store 30 minutes away. I don’t have a license, so I told my mom before I went to school to buy it for me.

He reminded his mom to buy the foam mat.

Just to make sure she did, I even sent her messages during school to get it, which she agreed to. When I got home (Tuesday), I discovered that she completely forgot about it, and said that she was too tired to drive to the store right now. I was slightly nervous, because the project is due Friday, but it wasn’t too big of a deal, because I was sure I could do it in that time.

He told her again the next day, but she had visitors.

So, I told her to buy it tomorrow (Wednesday), and sent her a message during school again to buy it. When I got home, she was chatting with friends she invited over. So I reminded her if she got it, and her reply was no. So, I asked if we could go right now, but she said no because her friends are here.

Now, he’s getting annoyed.

At this point, I was irritated, but didn’t push it, and just made her promise she’d get it tomorrow. Eventually, her friends did leave around 7, but I was already deep into my homework by then. And didn’t get to bed until 11.

He finally told her she’s unreliable!

So, today rolls around, and I told her she must absolutely get it now as the project is due tomorrow. She confirms and says she got it, but when I got home, she didn’t have the dang thing. I was irritated at this point, and just remarked that even with all my reminders that she still proves to be unreliable.

Now, she’s mad and yelling at him.

She got mad and started screaming at me, calling me ungrateful and critical of her mistakes. So now, I’m in the car with my friend going to that store, because my mom refused to take me after I said that to her. AITA?

How does his mom expect him to do the assignment?

Next time, he should ask someone else to take him to the store.

