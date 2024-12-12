Son’s Girlfriend Often Comes Over For Dinner, But She Never Offers To Help And Tries To Dictate The Menu. Now This Mom Wants To Ban Her From Coming Over Entirely.

I’d love to think that one day my kids would want to bring their girlfriends or boyfriends over for dinner.

That would be a great way to get to know them.

Unfortunately, in today’s story, one mom doesn’t like that her son’s girlfriend comes over for dinner all the time.

Let’s see why the mom is so frustrated…

WIBTA to ban my sons girlfriend from my house My (52f) son (22m) has started bringing his girlfriend over a little over a month ago. The first time he brought her over, I took it quite formally and cooked up a feast, but it soon became obvious it’s becoming a daily thing and not just a one time formal thing.

Here’s how the first meal went…

The first meeting she came quite a bit late and the food was cold by the time she came. No pardons or anything, and when we were done everyone helped to pack up. And we thought she would kind of get the notion, but since it was her first time here we didn’t say anything.

As for deserts, I like to do this thing example for cupcake. I will prepare the icing and everyone would gather and decorate their desert, but she made it quite clear from the get go she wasn’t interested in it and stuff.

The girlfriend defended why she doesn’t help out…

So for basically the last month, she’s almost here daily and she would request for specific dishes with no thanks and stuff. My other son(17m) has also verbally called him out on her not contributing anything gently. She said something around the lines of “no ring, no wife duties”.

She doesn’t like the girlfriend’s attitude.

I don’t see this as a wife duty? I would do this for my friends hangout and everyone in my house put a hand in. My daughters, my husband and my sons. So today when my son told me that she requested a specific meat pie for dinner, I am quite done, however I don’t want to affect my relationship with my son over this. Especially since he really likes her a lot, but I’m really considering banning her from our dinners.

The girlfriend probably doesn’t know that the mom feels this way.

Perhaps she should try setting some ground rules with her son and his girlfriend, like she makes what she makes, and the girlfriend can help out or not come over.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Perhaps her son and his girlfriend could cook dinner.

This reader suggests turning the girlfriend’s logic back on her.

She should talk to her son.

Here’s a compromise…

The girlfriend has a huge ego.

Set a menu and don’t compromise!

This isn’t likely to end well.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.