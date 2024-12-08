Sous Chef Brother Refuses To Cook Daily For Sister’s Picky Eaters, So She Calls Him A Bad Uncle

A 25-year-old junior sous-chef was asked by his older sister to babysit her three kids for three days.

AITA for refusing to feed my sister’s kids for free every day? My older sister (37F) has 3 kids under 10. I (25M) don’t have kids yet but I’m a junior sous-chef and I cook a lot in my spare time. During some recent time off from work my sister asked if I could babysit her kids after school for three days. I said yes. I watched the kids. She paid me for it and I thought that would be it. But then she asked me what the kids ate with me after the week had ended, and then she wanted to know how I got her kids to eat a full meal.

Her kids are picky eaters. They are typically the kids who will eat what they like off a plate (meat and potatoes, rice or noodles) and then leave the rest (veggies, sauces). According to my sister and BIL, even if you give more veggies than something else they won’t eat them, and they’ll wait until their next meal. If you give all veggies or insist they eat the veggies before anything else, they’ll skip the meal. I sorta knew that about them before I babysat, so I blended veggies and other good stuff into their dinner the first day with me. The second day I served them, but I hid them in plain sight, and on the last day I just served them in a way they don’t get them normally and they ate them without an issue. But they wouldn’t eat them for my sister or BIL after.

There was some back and forth between us, and I shared some recipes but my sister said she couldn’t get them to eat the food. So she wanted me to make food for her kids every day. I asked if she was going to pay me for spending all that time and money and she told me I should do it as a way to help my nieces and nephews stay healthy. I told her it’s a big ask. She told me I have the chance to really help and put my skills to good use for family. I feel like it’s asking a lot because they expect me to make something every day for the kids. But my sister feels like I’m being a bad brother and uncle. AITA?

