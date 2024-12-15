Starbucks Customer Said An Employee Gave Her A Hard Time Because Of Her Drive-Thru Order

Apparently, there’s a right AND a wrong way to order at Starbucks…

And a TikTokker named Alyssa posted a video and talked about how she learned the hard way that she was doing it all wrong.

Alyssa said, “I think I just got in trouble in the Starbucks drive-thru, and I’m very confused as to why.”

She told viewers she was heading to an appointment and she stopped to get coffee: “I sent my little order in, and the Starbucks is usually super, super busy. I pull up, and there’s two cars in the drive-thru, and there’s no one in the parking lot.”

Alyssa continued, “I’ll just go through the drive-thru, thinking that when you order your drink anyway in the drive-thru, they have it done by the time you pull through.”

Boy, was she wrong…

Alyssa said that the drive-thru worker gave her a hard time and said that she only gave them two minutes to get her drink ready.

She said, “You just scolded me for sending my order in early. If anything, it made your life easier because you didn’t have to push any of the buttons, right? There was no one else in the line, so it wasn’t like I was holding everyone up behind them.”

Alyssa added, “So, it would’ve been the same if I pulled up and then ordered it in person, right?”

Check out her video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And another individual spoke up.

What’s going on here…?

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.