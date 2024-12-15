December 15, 2024 at 10:49 am

Starbucks Customer Sounded Off About The Red Tumbler Cups. – ‘You’re not supposed to have 25 of them.’

by Matthew Gilligan

I didn’t know some people felt this strongly…about cups…

But what do I know?!?!

A TikTokker named Tara opened up to viewers about her feelings on a subject that’s obviously near and dear to her heart: Starbucks tumblers cups.

Tara said that folks don’t need to keep buying these “special” Starbucks cups and said, “They’re reusable. That’s what I don’t understand about people who want to have a whole collection. It’s like, the cups are reusable, babe. You’re not supposed to have 25 of them.”

She added, “If you’ve had one Starbucks red cup, you’ve had them all. They put very little thought into redoing the cup from the year before.”

Here’s the video.

@soundsliketara

if you’ve had one Starbucks red cup you’ve had them all. they put very little thought into redoing the cup from the year before #coffeetok #coffeetiktok #starbucks #coffee

♬ original sound – Soundsliketara

And here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And one viewer spoke up.

She has very strong feelings about this…

