Teen Boy Has His Sights Set On Playing Professional Basketball, So Another Boy Challenges Him To A 1-On-1 Game And Crushes His Dreams

When a kid or teen has a dream that you know they’ll probably never really be able to accomplish, do you encourage them and let them believe in themselves and their dreams, or do you crush all hope they have of their dreams becoming reality?

In today’s story, a teenage boy wants to be a professional basketball player, but another boy thinks it’s obvious that dream will never become reality.

He decides to prove it to him.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Kid annoyed me so I beat him in his sport There used to be a guy at my school, who was a year older than me and maybe 2-5 cm taller than me. He wanted to become a basketball pro. It was his life dream. Problem was, he couldn’t play. He was fat, never cared much to practice and was at best decent.

He decided to practice playing basketball to get revenge.

During a physical education class he kind of started getting on my nerves as usual and I decided I had enough, I had never practiced basketball before this, so I practiced for 3 months, not much, about 2 hours every week. Sometimes more if I had free time.

The score wasn’t even close.

Fast forward 3 months and it’s break time. I call him out to a basketball 1v1. We played and the score was 14-8 in my favor.

He kind of regrets the revenge years later.

It’s safe to say his spirit was crushed after that, especially since the whole school was watching. I actually feel kinda back looking back to it. We were 14 and 15 then.

That poor kid.

I mean, he must not have been that good if it was so easy to beat him, but it’s too bad he felt bad about it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This person calls the revenge “a wake up call.”

That’s an unusual reason to learn to play a sport.

He has no reason to feel bad.

He put in a lot of work!

If the annoying kid were that committed to his chosen sport, maybe he would’ve won!

He was bound to find out sooner or later.

