Teen Goes On A Family Vacation To Universal Studios, But Their Family Quickly Made It Clear They Only Wanted To Use Their Disability Access Pass

WIBTA for telling my dad i felt like an accessory to his “family” vacation? I (older teen genderfluid) recently went on a vacation with my dad, his girlfriend, her daughter, and her daughter’s partner. It was a trip to Universal Studios and normally I would not agree, but he insisted that this would be a very me-centric trip and I would be able to make a lot of decisions. We got to the Airbnb after his girlfriend, will call her April. She very quickly made it clear she had no real interest in talking to me but that was okay because we didn’t have a lot in common.

My dad really drove home that her daughter, “Maya” and Maya’s partner, “Eli”, would be much more talkative with me. They got there later that night, and I attempted to start a conversation with them, but they insisted that they were tired. I went to my room only for the sounds of all of them playing video games to start up only 10 minutes later. I was hurt but brushed it off.

The next day was the first day at Universal Studios, and I had to go pick up my disability pass. April and Maya insisted on going to Nintendo Land first and I agreed since it was the newest park and would probably be much busier. We went there and went on the Mario ride very quickly with my disability access pass.

After that, we went on a few more of the VR story rides, and I kept quiet because I knew they’d probably get pretty busy later on even if I didn’t like them. We got food after and the rest of the group said that they wanted to do another few rides I wasn’t very interested in. I told them that that was fine and that I would probably split off to go do my own thing, but they were very against this idea. They brought up how they would have to wait in line forever without my disability pass, only backtracking to come up with another lame excuse when I gave them a weird look.

I ended up going off on my own and riding the only few roller coasters that there were. We met up later and they all mentioned how the lines have been okay but they definitely would have gotten on faster had I been around. I ignored it and we we went on a few more rides as a group before going home.

The next day was a pretty similar story. We stuck around for the Horror Nights and I was pressured into going to all of them because Maya and Eli would be able to get in faster. Towards the end of the night, I decided to ride front row on the Jurassic ride because I figured if I got wet I could just go back and change before I got overstimulated. Unfortunately the ride got stuck and I was sitting in wet clothes for over an hour.

My dad then snapped at me for not telling him what I was doing when I went to go get said clothes. I was forced to play one card game with them after, which wasn’t fun. I went back home and told my mom all of this only to find out that my dad had been complaining to her that he felt like an ATM the entire time. I’d like to add that the money he was giving me was money I had asked him to hold on to for me because I was notorious for losing things.

