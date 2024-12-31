Teen Was Forced To Babysit For Her Cousin Who Constantly Manipulated To Get His Way, But When She Stood Up For Herself It Sparked A Family Fight

Babysitting can be tough, but dealing with a lying kid who knows how to play the adults might just take the cake.

AITA For refusing to babysit my cousin and calling him a lying brat, even though it lets my aunt work extra and helps her family? My (15 y.o.) Aunt Cassandra (48 y.o.) has a son named Tristan (12 y.o.) who is a nightmare to be around. Mom started asking me to babysit him so Aunt Cassandra could pick up some extra work.

Tristan lies to Aunt Cassandra about me because he knows that she’ll buy him a present to “make it up to him.” I was babysitting him on Friday, and he had a screaming fit because I refused to give him his phone until he did his homework (Cassandra’s instructions).

Because he lied that I had friends over and destroyed the house the last time, I recorded everything to prove my innocence.

I showed it to Aunt Cassandra, and she still blamed me, saying Tristan doesn’t like being recorded, and that’s the only reason he was acting out!

I have told Mom numerous times that I don’t want to babysit Tristan because he lies and I get punished for it. Mom has basically just made excuses that kids his age are like that, and I babysit other kids, so this shouldn’t be a problem.

I showed my Mom the video and explained everything that happened on Friday. But she’s still saying that Aunt Cassandra needs the help because the money from working extra is a huge help. She said I can do this for my family because Aunt Cassandra needs a dependable babysitter.

We just got into an argument because she asked me to babysit Tristan again this Friday. I told her no because this kid is a lying little brat. I added that maybe refusing to discipline him is the real reason Cassandra can’t keep a babysitter on board and she should try babysitting him to see what it’s like. I’m currently grounded, but this has been going on since summer, and my patience is out. AITA for finally having enough and refusing to babysit Tristan, even though the extra money Aunt Cassandra brings in really helps her family?

What did Reddit think?

