Teenage Girl Was Tired Of Maintaining Her Long Hair And Decided To Cut It Short, But Her Stepmom Insists That She Grow It Longer

AITA For Cutting my hair against my stepmom’s wishes? My stepmom (40F) married my dad (50M) when I (18) was 7. For most of my childhood, I had long hair down to my back, and it was very thick. I always got compliments on it, and I generally enjoyed maintaining it.

A couple of years ago, when I was fourteen, I cut about a foot of it and donated it to charity. Since then, I’ve not kept it very long. I’ve shaved the sides, and my hair is still very full.

It took a lot of work, about an hour, just to wash it all. It’s even longer for it to air dry, and I had to brush it constantly. So, I’m happy keeping it short.

My stepmom is always obsessed with my hair, and makes comments about how I shouldn’t shave even part of it. That I need to grow it longer, etc. She thinks it’s weird to have short hair because my masc-presenting partner has longer hair than I do. Even though she’s kept her hair above the shoulders since I’ve cut mine. So, AITA?

