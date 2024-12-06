The Samsung Frame TV Is $3000 And This Savvy Consumer May Have Found A Way To Get Similar Features For 96% Cheaper

The Frame TV from Samsung is one of the best TVs on the market, in no small part because you can have it display artwork right on your wall.

TikToker @natillystone says that her cheap Roku TV just got an update that does the same thing!

She starts off her video by saying, “If you want a Frame TV but you don’t want to spend $3000…”

Yeah, those Frame TVs are pricy. She continues, “Just go ahead and get a Roku TV because the software on ours updated the other day…”

You can see her Roku TV in the background with a painting on it.



The painting does look really good. She says, “And now we have hundreds of fine art prints to choose as a screensaver.”

Nice, that is a great feature.



She wraps up the video by saying, “And this TV was $119.”

That is a really good deal for sure.

The real perk to the Frame TV from Samsung, however, is that it has a no-glare matte finish that looks great.

I have one of the Samsung Frame TVs and I am very happy with it.

Take a look at the video to see what hers looks like though, it isn’t bad for the price.

Check out the comments as well.

This person loves the fish take feature on their Roku TV.

Hey, Roku’s official account commented!

Here is someone who wonders if the picture will burn into the TV.

This is a great feature, but it doesn’t compete with the Frame TV.

