The Wheels On Her Friend’s Suitcase Broke When He Came To Visit, And Now He Wants Her To Buy Him A New One

If travel to visit someone and your luggage is damaged while you’re there, do you expect the person you’re visiting to pay for new luggage?

That’s the question in today’s story where a man thinks his friend needs to buy him a new suitcase.

The poster, though, doesn’t see it that way.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for not replacing my friend’s suitcase? Short dilemma, I want a third party opinion because I don’t see why I’m wrong here. I (28F) moved to a new city last month. I’m feeling a bit homesick so I invited a friend James (26M) to stay with me for the week – James just got back today and asked me to send him the cash to replace his suitcase after his stay.

The wheels on the suitcase broke during the walk to her place.

The reason his suitcase needs replacing is because the wheels are now broken, after coming to visit me. He arrived at the station and we decided to walk back to my flat. I offered to call an UBER for us but he felt sick and wanted fresh air. I didn’t tell him beforehand but about two thirds of the walk was on cobbled streets and some grassy area. His suitcase was too heavy to carry all the way so he had to wheel it which is how they broke.

She tried and failed to fix the wheels.

I tried finding him some replacement wheels on Amazon however we couldn’t find the same kind his case has so I couldn’t replace them. I tried to unblock the wheels however the grass won’t come out and the wheels are in pretty bad shape anyway.

She doesn’t have extra money to pay for a new suitcase.

He wants me to replace the full case because he would have used his hiking bag if he’d know what the walk to my flat was like. He thinks it’s on me for not telling him so he came unprepared. I don’t really want to pay for new case because my budget is tight right now. I didn’t think he’d come with a case on wheels so cheap the wheels would break just pulling it across cobbles/grass. AITA?

It’s too bad they didn’t just get an Uber, but I’m leaning towards she shouldn’t have to buy him a new suitcase.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

The friend could’ve suggested taking an Uber after seeing the cobblestone streets.

He isn’t a very good friend.

This person calls the friend “greedy.”

He might be using this as an excuse to get a new suitcase.

This reader agrees that he’s just making an excuse to get a new suitcase.

He didn’t want to take an Uber.

That’s on him.

