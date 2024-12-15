Their Date Ignored Them At A Party, So They Swapped His Drink With Vegetable Oil And Waited Until They Took A Drink
Some people handle rejection with grace, and others prefer to stir the pot — or in this case, the bottle.
After their date gave them the cold shoulder, this slick individual decided to turn their irritation into a memorable prank.
Read on for the full story!
Wine and cheese party revenge
Years ago in college, I went on maybe half a dozen dates with this guy Clay.
There was a wine and cheese party we were both invited to and because of a scheduling issue, we decided just to meet there.
Clay got there before me.
When I arrived, I spotted him.
But that was pretty much the end of it.
Our eyes met and he proceeded to studiously ignore me for 40, 45 minutes.
Didn’t come over to say hello, didn’t wave, nothing.
I was REALLY irked.
The party was wall-to-wall people and very loud.
Clay was standing near the fireplace and had his glass of white wine resting on the mantel.
They saw the perfect opportunity to get back at him.
In an instant, I knew what I wanted to do.
I sidled my way over, got behind him, snagged his wine glass and went into the kitchen.
There, they found a handy replacement for his beverage.
I swallowed the rest of his wine and proceeded to fill his wine glass with vegetable oil I’d found in a cupboard — looks exactly like white wine, turns out!
I went back into the living room, sneaked up behind him, replaced his glass on the mantel and then sort of stationed myself across the room to see what would happen next.
The moment they’ve been waiting for…
Two or three minutes later, he grabbed his glass and took a big slug.
I held my breath for a moment wondering what he would do.
His reaction was surprising, to say the least.
AMAZINGLY, he swallowed it down! Didn’t even flinch.
What a cool customer!
Never saw him or spoke to him after that, but I’m virtually certain Clay had no idea I was behind it.
One of the nastiest things I ever did — zero regrets!
You have to admit, his cool reaction made the revenge a bit less satisfying.
What did the comments section think?
This redditor had a punny response.
This user slides in to play devil’s advocate.
This commenter’s on Clay’s side.
His lack of reaction is the most surprising part of this story!
This bitter taste went down surprisingly smooth.
Perhaps this wasn’t his first glass of oil?
Well played, Clay, well played indeed.
