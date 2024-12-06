Their Rude Neighbor Claimed The Curb In Front Of Their Home, So This Homeowner Taught Her A Valuable Lesson In Parking Etiquette

As seen time and time again on this subreddit, parking disputes can turn neighbors into bitter rivals.

Park in front of my house? Okay, then. I lived on a street where some houses have driveways, but the rest had to park in the street. We had just enough room to park our two vehicles in front of our house. A new neighbor moved in across the street (I’ll call her Brittany).

Brittany had a tiny Prius and parked in front of our house a lot, as she didn’t have a driveway, but the space in front of her house was almost always empty. At the time, I had a toddler and a newborn and getting them into the house was a pain when I had to circle the block and park on the other side of the street.

I would be hauling the carseat in one hand while juggling a diaper bag, groceries, and a toddler that hadn’t developed a sense of self preservation yet. The thing that got to me was that there would be plenty of space for two cars to park, but Brittany couldn’t be bothered to pull forward or scoot back. She usually parked right in the middle so no one else could park near her car. One day, I had had enough.

I hauled the baby, the stuff, and the toddler up to her porch and knocked politely on her door. Me: “Hey, I live across the street. I was just wondering if you could park in front of your house instead of mine, please.”

Brittany: “Umm, that’s, like, really inconvenient for me to drive around the whole block just to park.” Me: “I know. But, as you can see,” gesturing to the circus at my feet, “I have my hands full. It makes it harder when you park in front of my house. Can you please try parking in front of yours instead?” Brittany: “Look, I’ll just park where I want. There’s no assigned spaces.” Door slam.

Oh. It. Was. On. I wasn’t sure what my revenge would be, but I knew it would be coming. The opportunity came a couple days later.

I came home and my spouse was already parked in front of her car. But lo! The next door neighbor wasn’t home yet. I could park behind her. I’d have to scoot up to make sure there was enough room for my other neighbor (they were innocent in all this). So I pulled up behind them and checked the space. Two feet of room. Back into the car to inch forward some more. Checked again. Still had a good foot. I kept doing this till there was literally inches between our bumpers.

And here’s the thing: I had two cars at my disposal now, whereas she only had one. So into the spouses van I go to inch backwards until they were only inches from kissing bumpers. Perfect. Both of my vehicles were old, scratched, and beat up. I probably wouldn’t notice another dent in them. But the Prius was pristine. I knew Brittany wasn’t likely to risk it.

I expected that I would get a knock on the door sometime that evening. But when I took the trash out that night, Brittany and her Prius were gone. She must’ve executed a 200-point turn to get out. I cackled to myself and went to bed happy. The best part was, she stopped parking on my side of the street after that one incident. I guess she realized it really was more convenient to park on hers.

What did Reddit think?

There was no doubt in this redditor’s mind that Brittany was making a mountain out of a molehill.

This redditor is trying to piece together a visual of the street.

This commenter doesn’t have much sympathy for the mother.

This redditor agrees.

