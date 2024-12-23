A New Employee Came In And Immediately Started Flexing On Everybody, So They Started Messing With Their Rubik’s Cube To Drive Him Mad

It’s not exactly fun to hear someone go on and on about a topic you’re not really interested in.

That’s the situation in today’s story where an employee who is more interested in finance and tech is working with a bunch of artists.

One of the artists decides to mess with the guy who likes finance.

Find out what he does…

Petty flex on a weirdo in the office My department at my old job was mostly artists working a day job. But there was this one guy who joined the team late who I’d describe as a wannabe finance/tech bro. Somewhere between Ryan Howard when he joined corporate, Jean Ralphio and Andy Bernard during his Stamford era.

He wasn’t exactly well liked.

He turned every conversation into an excuse to talk about how great he thought he was. “I made a ton shorting stocks— I can’t wait until the next crash. I’m gonna make a ton.” “You hear about that new account I closed? I’m going to try to get them to fly me out to Shanghai to announce it.” But nothing he was proud of vibed with the team so everyone hated him.

He messed with the Rubik’s cube.

Anyway, he had a Rubik’s cube at his desk and would work on it all the time so one day I just started finishing it for him whenever he got up to use the bathroom or get lunch or go to a meeting. Sometimes he’d be really proud he solved one side and then would leave and come back to a finished cube. Eventually he started locking it in his desk and would take it out to play with it then put it away when he was done. After a while I never saw it again

It would be annoying to have someone mess with your Rubik’s cube.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This was beyond petty!

This would be criminal!

Here’s another revenge story about a Rubik’s cube…

This reader loves the references.

The best part is that he didn’t even know who did it!

I just know it drove him up a wall.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.