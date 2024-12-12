A Roommate Insists On An 11PM Shower Curfew, But She Won’t Cut Down On Her Hour-Long Makeup Routine

Having a roommate is often not easy, especially when your roommate is inconsiderate.

AITA for refusing my roommate’s 11PM shower curfew after she wouldn’t move her hour-long makeup routine out of our only bathroom? Today I was planning to shower before going out when my roommate went into the bathroom to get ready. She typically spends about an hour in there doing her hair and makeup. I asked if she could do her makeup in her room instead since I needed to shower. She refused, saying she had “already claimed the space” and her stuff was set up.

I pointed out she could do makeup anywhere while I can only shower in the bathroom. Then said I wouldn’t shower, but we should should discuss it for the future. She said if we were going to talk about that, we needed to talk about the times of day that I shower. She said that I’m “home all day” and should shower earlier before she’s likely to get home. She says she often comes home when I happen to be showering when I could’ve done it hours before, and then she has to wait 30 minutes on me. Then she said she thinks I intentionally time my bathroom use to inconvenience her. She doesn’t have a consistent schedule, so I don’t actually know when she’s coming home. I shower late because I like to finish my work, walk my dog one last time before bed and shower after. And when she showers before me, I regularly wait over an hour without complaint . She’s also upset that maybe 6 times in two years, I’ve knocked too quickly to use the toilet during her hour-long bathroom sessions.

I had sudden and VERY urgent diarrhea during her post-shower skincare routine. Instead of letting me in, she took an extra 5 minutes and accused me of “holding it” until she’s in the bathroom. She’s unwilling to budge and insists I need to change the time of day when I shower so that she’s not having to wait. When I mentioned that my less than 30 minute showers are much shorter to wait on than her hour-long routines she snapped and said “We’re not putting time limits on the shower.” How should I handle this? AITA for asking her to do her makeup elsewhere since I can only shower in the bathroom, and then disagreeing with her shower schedule?

