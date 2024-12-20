Couple Chose A Vegan Cake For Their Wedding, But A Rude Relative Accused Them Of “Forcing Their Lifestyle” On Their Guests

Cakes are the centerpiece of many wedding receptions, symbolizing joy and unity.

However, one opinionated aunt’s meltdown over the bride and groom’s wedding cake being vegan turned a sweet celebration sour.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for refusing to label my wedding cake as vegan because a guest felt “tricked”? My husband (32M) and I (30F) had a vegan wedding because we’re both vegan. We made it clear in advance that the food and cake would be plant-based, and no one complained — until the reception. The cake was gorgeous: three-tiers decorated with edible flowers.

It was then they were cornered by a rude relative with something to say.

Toward the end of the night, one of my husband’s aunts, Linda, came up to me looking visibly upset. She said it was “disrespectful” to have a vegan cake on display because it felt like I was “pushing my lifestyle” on everyone.

I told her the cake wasn’t meant to make a statement, it was just the dessert we chose for our wedding.

Linda tries to force the bride into upending the dessert table, but the bride refuses.

She insisted I either move the cake off the main table or add a sign saying it was vegan so people weren’t “tricked” into eating it. I refused because: It was my wedding, It’s a cake, not propaganda. No one else seemed to care.

Linda wasn’t too happy about this.

Linda ended up storming out, and now my in-laws are saying I should’ve compromised to avoid drama. I think Linda’s reaction was ridiculous, but my husband thinks I could’ve just put up a sign to keep the peace. AITA?

Take a chill pill, Linda!

What did Reddit think?

The absolute absurdity is quite clear to this user.

The bride and groom did their due diligence.

Maybe Linda doesn’t have the best grasp on what eating vegan entails.

Linda’s complaints really hold no weight.

It seems like Linda’s little tantrum was more about control and less about the cake itself.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.