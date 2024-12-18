Homeowners Build A Fence To Prevent Their Dog From Going To The Neighbor’s Property, But Then They Realized That The Property Line Wasn’t Where They Originally Believed

It’s important to know where the property line is before building anything on your property.

AITA for making my neighbors remove their trees from my property? AITA. Our neighbors are impossible to get along with. We have tried to be kind and cordial with no luck. They are drama seeking, manipulative, and rude.

The neighbors seriously hate dogs.

They HATE dogs. Our dog accidentally got out of our property (I forgot to charge her electric collar) we have an in ground fence. She caused no damage and came right back, she is non aggressive and very sweet. Our neighbors sent us a demand letter claiming our dog caused her psychological damage by coming on their property and that we needed to pay for her medical bills.

It turns out the property line isn’t where they thought it was.

We got a lawyer and decided to put up a fence (we have 5 acres) so it’s 600 feet from front to back to install fence between properties. While doing the survey we realized the property line is not where we all thought…… and they installed (100) trees last year and a drip system 75 feet onto our property and our property line is only 25 feet from their back door (the builder messed up). The trees are seedlings so they can be dug up and moved.

They want the neighbor to remove the trees and drip system.

We are tired of her nonsense and told her she must remove the trees and drip system or else we would. Some of our neighbors believe we should have let them keep the trees on our property due to the cost of the trees and drip system. But we refused, stating it causes a false boundary line and we will not be responsible for maintaining trees that only benefit her house. AITA?

