Brother Bought His Sister Out Of A Property They Owned When She Was Having Financial Difficulties, But Years Later She Wants To Be Able To Buy Back In At The Old Price Even Though The Value Has Gone Way Up

AITA for refusing to sell back the portion of the property I bought out from my sister? I (32f) and sister (35f) inherited this apartment from our grandmother. We owned it 50/50.

It wasn’t in a very nice part of town, a bit run down. When I was 28, my sister ran into a bit of financial trouble.

I helped her as much as I could, but it just wasn’t feasible for me to keep giving her cash in the long term. Her credit was shot, so she couldn’t get a loan either. I ended up buying out her share of the apartment, at market rate. I got the apartment, and her financial troubles were eased. In the past 4 years, that neighborhood has gone through a lot of changes. Increased government funding, better schools etc has made crime go down and driven property prices up.

So, the value of the apartment has risen substantially, compared to when I bought her out. This has created a lot of conflict in our relationship. She wants me to either: a) pay her the difference between what I paid her for the apartment back then and its value now, or b) let her buy back 50%, but at the price I bought her out 4 years ago or c) pay her half of the rent I get from tenants.

I refused. I don’t want to go through that again. We’ve been bickering back and forth over it, and it’s honestly very exhausting. AITA?

