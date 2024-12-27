‘This is why I was lied to when I was in dental school.’ – This Dentist Explained Why He Doesn’t Do Root Canals Anymore

I think we can all agree that root canals are no fun, right?

You better believe it!

But most folks think they’re necessary from time to time…except for a dentist named Ameet who took to TikTok to explain why he no longer performs root canals.

Ameet told viewers, “I used to do root canals. I don’t do root canals anymore. And this is why I was lied to when I was in dental school.”

The dentist said that peoples’ teeth have multiple canals that breach off from the main canal.

He said that the smaller canals are hard to fix. This can result in bacteria leaking into the body and can cause a “toxic root canal.”

Ameet said that people should talk with an endodontist if they have concerns about root canals.

Check out the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual is having some problems.

No more root canals? Is that the message?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!