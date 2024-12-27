December 26, 2024 at 8:50 pm

‘This is why I was lied to when I was in dental school.’ – This Dentist Explained Why He Doesn’t Do Root Canals Anymore

I think we can all agree that root canals are no fun, right?

You better believe it!

But most folks think they’re necessary from time to time…except for a dentist named Ameet who took to TikTok to explain why he no longer performs root canals.

Source: TikTok

Ameet told viewers, “I used to do root canals. I don’t do root canals anymore. And this is why I was lied to when I was in dental school.”

The dentist said that peoples’ teeth have multiple canals that breach off from the main canal.

Source: TikTok

He said that the smaller canals are hard to fix. This can result in bacteria leaking into the body and can cause a “toxic root canal.”

Ameet said that people should talk with an endodontist if they have concerns about root canals.

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@truthdds

Root canals are not as benign as most dentists lead you to believe. #rootcanal #rootcanalsurgery #rootcanalprocess #rootcanalfilling #toxico

♬ Lofi hip hop Lofi(885430) – Enokido

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this individual is having some problems.

Source: TikTok

No more root canals? Is that the message?

