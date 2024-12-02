This Man Warned TikTok Viewers About A New Uber Eats Scam. – ‘They can drive a $3 order up to fifty bucks.’

Is nothing sacred anymore?!?!

A TikTokker named Karl posted a video on TikTok and warned viewers about a new scam involving Uber Eats.

Karl told viewers, “I was just asking these three guys if they’re doing Uber, because they were just sitting outside the restaurant, and they just moved to the other side of the street. They’re just sitting on the other side of the street.”

He said that he had talked to the men earlier and that they admitted they were making UberEats orders late on purpose so the prices would go up.

Karl said, “They can drive a $3 order up to fifty bucks. What you do with Uber is you go to the restaurant, you wait 10 minutes with the order, but you don’t go inside. Then you cancel it.”

He said that Uber Eats drivers get extra money if orders aren’t ready on time.

Karl continued, “Then you have another phone and the order then comes into that phone and you make that wait 10 minutes. Then you get the $3 from that one and you say it wasn’t ready. Meanwhile, the order is in the restaurant for 20 minutes.”

Karl continued, “I swear to God I just saw an order for like $8 and it just went for like $20 or something like $17 from here.”

He added, “These guys are like scattering. These guys are like running a CIA operation, bro. It’s so funny, dude.”

Karl saw one of the men leave the restaurant with an order and asked him how much he ended up getting after finally retrieving the order.

The man said the order cost $20 and Karl replied, “That’s good, that’s really good actually.”

