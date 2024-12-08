His Wife Posted An Unflattering Picture Of Him, So He Asked Her To Delete It. She Was So Upset She Cried And Wouldn’t Talk To Him.

Did someone ever post an unflattering picture of you, and you struggled to muster up the courage to ask them to delete it?

Well, this guy didn’t hesitate to ask his wife to delete a picture of them in which he didn’t look as good as her.

She is upset about it and thinks he is in the wrong for making the request.

Is he?

Let’s find out!

AITA for making my wife delete a photo of us? My wife posted a photo of us recently and I absolutely hated the way I looked. It was two photos, I said one photo was okay to post but the other was terrible. I recently had a very bad haircut. She posted it anyway and I was very upset. I told her to delete it.

He felt uncomfortable with this specific picture being online for everyone to see.

She said she won’t delete it because people already saw it and she asked at the time if these photos were okay when she took the photos. I said I didn’t get a good look at them at the time. She deleted it and started crying. She got so mad at me and wouldn’t talk to me for hours after I made her delete it.

Well, that escalated quickly.

She said most guys wouldn’t care and would just let their wives be happy. AITA?

He did let her post it at first, but everyone has the right to change their minds.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

That’s a good question!

Truth be told, nobody wants a bad picture of them online for everyone to see.

His wife needs to set her priorities straight.

