This Patient Had Surgery For Endometriosis And She Woke Up Without Her Appendix. – ‘You took my whole organ?’

This is like waking up without a kidney in a seedy hotel room!

Well, maybe it’s not quite THAT bad, but this story is still pretty wild.

A woman named Bella posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about how things took a crazy turn when she went in for surgery for endometriosis.

Bella told viewers, “I had endometriosis surgery, right? And I woke up and they said, ‘Hey, we took your appendix.'”

The doctors also mentioned that Bella’s appendix was “healthy and totally normal.”

Bella was told her appendix was removed as a precaution.

She said “You took my whole organ?”

That’s pretty weird, huh?

Here’s the video.

And here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

This is pretty crazy!

