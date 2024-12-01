December 1, 2024 at 6:49 am

Walmart Customer Shared A Handy Tip For Getting Items Off Of Hard-To-Reach Shelves

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@bcottrell19

We’ve all had those instances when we couldn’t reach an item on a shelf at a store.

Well, let me tell you something, those struggles are OVER.

A woman named Beth posted a video on TikTok and showed folks a better way to get their hands on hard-to-reach products at stores.

Source: TikTok/@bcottrell19

Beth showed viewers a shelf in a Walmart store where gallon bottles of water were positioned at the back.

She said, “If you can’t reach back here, just hit them” and she tapped her hand on the shelf.

Source: TikTok/@bcottrell19

The water bottles moved toward Beth as she tapped her hand on the shelf and slid toward her.

She told viewers, “I learned the hard way.”

Works like a charm!

Source: TikTok/@bcottrell19

Here’s the video.

@bcottrell19

Can’t reach drinks at Walmart?? #walmart #hack #fyp

♬ original sound – Venmo @Beth-Cottrell-3

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@bcottrell19

Another TikTok user spoke up.

Source: TikTok/@bcottrell19

And one viewer was impressed.

Source: TikTok/@bcottrell19

This is good stuff!

Doing good work for the people.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter