Bank Customer Sounded Off About Her Frustrating Experience With Zelle

If you use Zelle, you need to pay attention to what this woman had to say in a viral TikTok video.

Her name is Nique and she had a lot to say about her experience.

Nique said, “Every day, I understand more and more why people choose not to do the right thing.”

She said she randomly got a $100 bank transfer via Zelle from a stranger along with a note that said, “Gracias Carlos.”

Nique explained, “So, I immediately saw and I’m like, I don’t recognize this name. I saw the memo said ‘Gracias Carlos,’ so I’m like, that’s wrong.”

The TikTokker was confused and she wanted to return the money because she knew there had been a mistake.

An employee at her bank told her to wait until the money had posted in her account and Nique told viewers, “That already sounded fishy to me because why not just do the ticket now?”

Things got even weirder when she started to get calls and requests for FaceTime calls from the person who sent her the money.

Nique was surprised when she got an email from her bank saying that her Zelle account was now permanently shut down.

Nique called her bank and was told that there was nothing they could do to help her out because they have no control over Zelle.

She was given a similar response from Zelle representatives

Nique said, “My account was disabled as if I’m the one who was doing fraudulent activities when I literally called my bank, not once but twice, to have the money sent back to the people.”

She added, “Just keep the money. If you wanna know what to do if you’re in this situation, just keep it.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

What’s going on with Zelle lately?

It might be best to stay away for the time being.

