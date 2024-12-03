Ex-Boyfriend Cut Down The Willow Tree Where They Kissed For The First Time, So She Reported Him To The Property Manager

Breakups are not easy, but if you split amicably, you can at least keep the nice memories, right?

In this case, a woman’s favorite memory of her relationship with her ex—them kissing for the first time under a beautiful willow tree—was shattered when he cut it down out of spite and even bragged about it.

She wasn’t about to let him off the hook without payment.

Let’s read the story.

Cut down “our” tree? The property manager would like a word with you. And a check. So I’m single again, after three years. This is relevant because my ex-boyfriend exacted his own petty revenge by cutting down the willow tree where we first kissed. We had ducked under the branches forming a sort of yellow-green umbrella, almost completely blocking out the rest of the world. It was an incredibly romantic moment, and I think more than anything else I’m mad at how that was ruined for me by doing this.

Cutting down a tree as revenge is just plain evil. She had to do something about it.

I forwarded his text bragging about it right to the property manager of the fourplex we lived in. But that’s not the petty revenge, or at least not all of it. A couple of weekends later, I saw him out in the garden with a bunch of tools. He had some kind of rototiller thingy that he used to get rid of the stump, a pick axe, shovels, etc. I learned later that in lieu of being sued and/or arrested, the landlord made him clear off the remains of the old tree, excavate the stump, and plant a new willow tree in its place. I assume he had to pay them some money as well, but I have no way to confirm.

She already made him pay, but there’s more.

So, the petty revenge: After an entire day of grinding, picking, digging, hauling dirt, etc. he got pretty mucked up. Being the idiot he was, he decided to come up and ask if he could shower before leaving. And I said (you can quote me on this), “**** no.” And so my ex had to put his mud and sweat-covered rear into his pristine Dodge Ram-something pickup that he treats like it’s made out of cotton wool and needs to be kept in plastic sleeves like a rare Pokemon card.

She hit him where it hurts.

I watched his lame attempt at putting newspaper down on the seat, only to drop a thousand curse words after he noticed the newsprint rubbing off. It didn’t make up for the loss of a beautiful tree, or how he poisoned one of the best memories I had of our relationship. But it helped to confirm that dumping him was the right decision.

People who cut down trees out of spite should be studied.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this revenge.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Someone comments on the car.

A commenter wonders about something.

Another commenter chimes in.

I agree!

This person sounds baffled.

We can all agree people who cut down trees out of spite could use consequences for their actions.

What did the tree ever do to him?

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.