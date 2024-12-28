Thorium Is A Little Known Radioactive Element That Could Soon Be Powering Homes Near You

On our planet today, rapid decarbonization is necessary if we are to protect and safeguard the Earth’s future for generations to come.

However, given that our societies rely on fossil-fuel based power for many things, with the gradual transition to renewables a seemingly slow process, there are other options that governments and businesses are turning to for their power needs.

Thanks to its low carbon footprint, one of these options is nuclear power.

Now, if you’ve ever watched The Simpsons or Chernobyl, you’ll be aware of some of the dangers inherent in nuclear power. However, in a practical sense, nuclear energy is generally deemed safe and viable as a source of clean energy. Note that here, ‘clean’ energy means that it is not derived from fossil fuels – not that it is renewable.

Unlike wind or solar power, for example, we do not have a finite supply of nuclear materials. In fact, the elements that are required to create nuclear energy – with a popular example being uranium – are mined from specific underground locations.

So why is nuclear energy regarded as a ‘clean’ energy source?

Well because it is a less harmful alternative to fossil-fuel based alternatives – according to some people, at least. While scientists are united on the need to move away from fossil fuels, they are split on whether or not nuclear power is harmful to the environment. This is because radioactive waste is highly dangerous to human health and our planet and ecosystems if not handled correctly.

As a result, nuclear power plants are very expensive to build, since everything – from the reactors to the waste storage facilities have to be very specifically designed, built and managed to ensure the safety of locals and the nearby environment.

On the plus side, however, nuclear power plants can run 24/7. Unlike wind turbines and solar panels, which are heavily dependent on weather conditions, they can deliver consistent power at all times. No greenhouse gases are released in the efficient production of this energy, and though there is a waste issue, a very high percentage of spent nuclear fuel can be effectively recycled.

However, since uranium is a finite resource, scientists are conscious of the long-term future of nuclear power. And according to a report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), they may have found a solution.

In a statement, Clément Hill (Section Head at the IAEA) outlined an alternative element – thorium – as a viable source of nuclear power:

“To meet growing energy demand and achieve global climate objectives, the world is looking for alternative sustainable and reliable energy technologies. Thorium may become one of those.”

But what exactly is thorium?

This radioactive metal is mined from solidified magma or lava. However, this silver-colored chemical element is not a nuclear fuel in itself. So while it is significantly more abundant than uranium, it is much more difficult to use in the creation of nuclear power, with extra steps having to be added to the process.

The natural isotope of thorium, Thorium-232 is fissile, meaning that it has to undergo the process of nuclear fission with the help of high energy neutrons. This process releases energy which can be used to generate power, until (once irradiated) it becomes uranium-233 which can fuel nuclear reactors. This means that they produce significantly less nuclear waste than typical uranium reactors.

So while it is more difficult to handle, it is actually has the potential to generate a lot more energy – both during fission and during the nuclear reactions that happen to it after irradiation, as Kailash Agarwal (a Nuclear Fuel Cycle Facilities Specialist at the IAEA) noted in the statement:

“Because of its abundance and its fissile material breeding capability, thorium could potentially offer a long-term solution to humanity’s energy needs.”

So what is the catch?

Well, unfortunately the research on thorium is expensive – as is the cost of mining for the isotopes. Mark Mihalasky, a Uranium Resources Specialist at the IAEA, explained the reason behind this in the statement:

“The mineral monazite, which is a major source of rare earth elements, is also a primary source of thorium. Without the current demand for rare earth elements, monazite would not be mined for its thorium content alone. Thorium is a by-product, and extraction of thorium requires methods that are costlier than for uranium. So, as it stands, the amount of thorium that can be pulled out of the ground in a cost-effective manner is not as great as for uranium. This, however, could change if there was a higher demand for thorium and its application in nuclear power.”

However, this does not mean that thorium projects are not progressing. In fact, there has been global interest in thorium as a nuclear power fuel, with many countries including India and Japan, the UK and the US all registering their interest in thorium research.

And the thorium dream is becoming a reality in China, where an experimental thorium-based nuclear reactor was built in 2021. The reactor, situated in the Gobi Desert, is under constant testing with plans to use the site to power hundreds of thousands of homes in the country.

Though we don’t have certainty on whether thorium will become more popular and less expensive right now, one thing is clear.

If the research in China is successful, this radioactive element could be on the way to becoming the next big thing in green energy.

