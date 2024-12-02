Venmo User Asks “What Now” After She Gets A “Completely Random Notification” With A Contribution From A Total Stranger

Online scammers seem to be getting more clever. Even the most security savvy people might have trouble figuring out if this is a scam or not.

TikToker @themoneymom, real name Jenna Herrera, “thought it was really weird” when a complete stranger sent her money on Venmo.

“So I waited a couple of seconds,” Jenna continues. “And then that same person requested the money back.”

The message begins with “Hi – I obviously just paid you $290 accidentally.”

But how do you “accidentally” Venmo someone? Jenna gives financial advice on TikTok and she knew something wasn’t right about this.

After doing some research, Jenna “learned that it’s a technique people use” to scam.

“You send the money back, but it wasn’t from them” She’s unclear on how it works.

“I declined the request… What do I do with (the money)?”

“I’m not going to give it back to this guy.” she says.

“How do I get it back to its rightful owner?”

“Wood” is the name for the payment. Weird!

Watch the full clip.

Here is what people are saying.

It seems like a common scam.

Good advice. I know people need money, but you need to be careful.

I wonder what this amount was.

Good question! Change your passwords.

Financial things take time. Patience is key.

I don’t see myself using Venmo.

There are too many scammers out there.

