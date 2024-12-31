December 31, 2024 at 10:47 am

‘What we got for $4,000 In China.’ – Alibaba Customer Showed Viewers The Knock-Off Range Rover He Bought

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@supercarblondie.xtra

I’ve never heard of the Chinese company Alibaba, but I think I get the gist after watching this viral TikTok video…

The video shows what happened when a man ordered a knock-off Range Rover vehicle from Alibaba…and it’s really something.

Source: TikTok

One of the men in the video said, “Inside this box is a fake $4,000 Range Rover from China. We really got a Range Rover from Alibaba.”

The men showed viewers what was inside the delivery box and it looks like a smaller version of a legit Range Rover.

Source: TikTok

One of the men in the video points out that the body of the vehicles is flimsy and that it might be dangerous.

A real Range Rover then pulled up for a comparison.

One of the men told viewers, “It’s about $100,000 more expensive.”

Source: TikTok

Take a look at this thing!

@supercarblondie.xtra

We unboxed a $4,000 fake Range Rover from Alibaba! 😱 #rangerover #unboxingvideo #alibaba #box #cartok #carunboxing #wish #ev#aliexpress #tinycar #cheapcars #chinesecar #chinese #suv #supercarblondie

♬ original sound – SB Xtra – SB Xtra

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this individual has a good idea…

Source: TikTok

Get a load of this thing!

