‘What we got for $4,000 In China.’ – Alibaba Customer Showed Viewers The Knock-Off Range Rover He Bought
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve never heard of the Chinese company Alibaba, but I think I get the gist after watching this viral TikTok video…
The video shows what happened when a man ordered a knock-off Range Rover vehicle from Alibaba…and it’s really something.
One of the men in the video said, “Inside this box is a fake $4,000 Range Rover from China. We really got a Range Rover from Alibaba.”
The men showed viewers what was inside the delivery box and it looks like a smaller version of a legit Range Rover.
One of the men in the video points out that the body of the vehicles is flimsy and that it might be dangerous.
A real Range Rover then pulled up for a comparison.
One of the men told viewers, “It’s about $100,000 more expensive.”
Take a look at this thing!
@supercarblondie.xtra
We unboxed a $4,000 fake Range Rover from Alibaba! 😱 #rangerover #unboxingvideo #alibaba #box #cartok #carunboxing #wish #ev#aliexpress #tinycar #cheapcars #chinesecar #chinese #suv #supercarblondie
