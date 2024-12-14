December 14, 2024 at 6:49 am

When Walmart Listed An Item A Customer Needed As Unavailable For Her Curbside Pickup Order, She Took Matters Into Her Own Hands

by Michael Levanduski

Source: TikTok/@rebekahevans07

Grocery shopping online and having the store employee pick out the items is really convenient.

Sometimes, however, they say items are out of stock when they really aren’t, which is what happened to TikToker @rebekahevans07.

This is a really quick video that shows the item she wanted, which is a brand of Naan Bread, in the back of her car.



The caption explains, “Buying the item Walmart claims was “unavailable” and putting it front and center for when they load the car.”

Now when the Walmart employee loads the car, they will see that the item they marked as unavailable was really there!


The TikToker explained that this video was made in jest since she knew that the person who did the shopping wasn’t likely the person who loaded her car.

But the point is still pretty funny and shows that while online shopping is convenient, it is not a flawless system.


If it were the same person who did the shopping, however, hopefully they learned their lesson.

I have never done the online shopping for groceries, but it does seem like a great option for common items.

I’m not sure I would trust them to pick out produce or meat though.

Let’s take a look at the full video.

@rebekahevans07

Fueling the petty meter #petty #pettytiktok #walmart #walmartfinds #walmartpickup #grocerystore

♬ Awkward Moments – AstroMusic

The commenters on this video had some great insights.

This person worked at a Walmart and said it may have been in the wrong spot.



Here is someone who says it may have been out of stock when the shopper was doing the shopping.



Here is another worker who says it may have been close to the expiration date.



Whatever the excuse, this video is funny.

