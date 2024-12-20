Woman Is Grossed Out By The Food Her Sister-In-Law Brings To Thanksgiving, But When She Doesn’t Eat It There’s Major Trouble In The Family

We’ve all been grossed out by food at one point or another.

Whether it’s a birthday cake that the kid spat all over while blowing out the candles, or a homemade meal when you know the cook has a cold.

So how do you tackle being polite while also steering clear of consuming something that seems more than a little suspect?

That’s exactly what happened to the woman in this story, whose determination not to eat something caused more trouble than it was worth.

Read on to find out where she went wrong.

AITA for not eating a Thanksgiving dish if I suspect it was made last year? My husband and I are in our thirties and have a quite large family: his parents, his two siblings, plus spouses and kids; my divorced parents and their new spouses, plus my siblings and their spouses and kids. All together we are well over twenty people, so family gatherings can be overwhelming for the person hosting. Thankfully, my divorced parents and their new spouses get along fine and there’s no drama.

Thanksgiving is like a potluck in their family.

Last night we celebrated Thanksgiving and as a family tradition everyone brings a dish. Usually we communicate with each other so that everyone makes different types of food. My sister-in-law (my brother’s wife) said that she was going to bring her mom’s famous sweet potato casserole. I thought it was very nice of her since her mom passed away this year, and she was honoring her memory by making her recipe. However, once I saw her dish I truly think she brought last year’s leftovers. Instead of big pan, she brought several small and medium containers of sweet potato casserole. Although it did not smell weird it was very dry and just didn’t look like a regular one. I didn’t try it and discreetly told my husband my concerns, who also did not try it.

Her sister-in-law noticed that she didn’t eat the casserole she brought.

Once Thanksgiving was over, my mother called me saying that my sister-in-law was upset because she noticed that I didn’t try her dish. I told my mother about my fears and she said that I’m just too picky with food, and there’s no way a frozen casserole could last a year without having mold. I pointed that the several containers could mean she cut the “good parts” and left the moldy ones. After an awkward silence, we decided to agree to disagree and hang up. I feel bad for my sister-in-law, but I truly could not bring myself to eat something I am not 100% sure is safe. AITA?

It’s understandable that this woman was concerned, but why didn’t she simply ask her sister-in-law instead of making assumptions that stressed everyone out?

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that she could have handled the situation better.

While others pointed out that her assumptions were a little weird.

And others pointed out that she could be a little more compassionate.

This woman needs to show a little more tact.

