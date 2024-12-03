Woman’s Preferred Dishwashing Schedule Collides With Roommate’s Passive Aggression Over Chores

Living with roommates can be difficult especially if everyone is on a different schedule and if everyone is splitting up the household chores.

AITA For Scheduling Chores? I’m usually at work at 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. while my roommate works from home. I also have fibromyalgia, so I get extremely tired after work, but I still ended up with doing everyone’s dishes. That’s fine by me, but since I get tired, I repeatedly state I start dishes at 6 p.m.. Any dishes created after 6 p.m. will just be left to be cleaned in the morning tomorrow.

Another housemate has the chore of cooking home meals half the week, but she doesn’t account for when everyone will usually be home or not. This is weird because then she gets mad no one is eating the dinner “when it’s fresh.” We have reiterated that everyone is thankful to have any food at all, and if she genuinely dislikes it, someone else can do housecooking. She says she still wants to do the cooking.

The main point is that she works at home in the sharehouse usually deciding her own hours. Yet, she still makes dinner late, which is fine. What’s not fine is that she gets really passive aggressive (or straight up starts yelling) when I haven’t done the dishes. If said dishes had been there for days or I hadn’t told her I can’t do dishes past 6 p.m., then I’d understand her frustration; but they’re gone in the morning, and I can’t change my work scheduling.

Should I just suck it up and take an afternoon rest, then get up to do the dishes when she’s done making them? Or is she the odd one? Does ESH? It’s just she gets so shouty and spiteful about dishes not being done the hour after dinner’s made. They’re just dishes, and I’m busy most of the day; I think she’s overreacting but maybe I just need to get better at time management or something.

The other roommate has told me she doesn’t care either way and doesn’t want to get involved.

Redditors agreed “NTA,” stating the roommate was clear about her dishwashing limits.

They also highlighted that this issue was small potatoes.

And some advised a regular sitdown for open communication.

