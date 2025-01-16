Coffee Shop Barista Refused To Sell A Customer A Bagel Because Of A Silly Rule, So They Figured Out A Clever Way To Use DoorDash And Get It Anyway

Most people visit coffee shops expecting a warm cup of coffee and a cozy environment. Instead, this patron got an ice cold serving of attitude.

When a rude barista decided to enforce a bizarre rule about bagels, she didn’t expect the customer to outsmart her with a perfectly petty response.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

Don’t want to sell me a bagel? Bet. I went to a coffee shop with a friend about a year ago, and I wasn’t too hungry but wanted a quick bite. It was early, and I don’t eat too heavily in the morning, so when I approached the counter, I ordered my coffee and a bagel with cream cheese.

Little did the customer know, this employee was ready to put up a fight.

The barista told me the bagel was on the kid’s menu, and therefore I couldn’t order it.

This hungry customer couldn’t believe what they were hearing.

I asked for clarity, confirmed it was a regular-size bagel, and asked her: “So you’d rather I not order anything (the other options on the menu were full breakfast meals, skillets, etc.) than give you business because of a silly rule?”

The barista seemed to take pleasure in making the customer’s life more difficult.

She gave me a very snide “Yep.” I laughed and said, “Ok,” and sat down.

The customer was defeated, but their friend had more of a fighting spirit.

I explained to my friend what had just transpired, and she said, “Nah, I have an idea.”

So they found another clever way to get their bagel.

She proceeded to put in a DoorDash order for one bagel to be picked up. We kept an eye on the counter, and sure enough, I saw the bagel ready to be picked up. I approached the counter and ever-so-kindly asked for my DoorDash order for.

This time it was the barista who was defeated.

The same barista tossed the bagged bagel at me without saying a word and walked away.

As petty as it might be, the customer still felt justified.

Very weird hill for them to die on, especially because bagels are such a common breakfast item. It was odd to limit it to children, and I can understand wanting to sell the more expensive breakfast meals instead, but seriously? You’re not gonna sell me a bagel, for what?

Looking back, there were red flags.

I should’ve known the vibes were off the moment I walked in, and the entire coffee shop had that “Live, Laugh, Love” barn door aesthetic too.

They’ll be taking their bagel to go!

There are some rules that just aren’t worth enforcing.

What kind of coffee shop puts rules around who’s allowed to order a bagel?

This whole operation is a recipe for bad business.

