Amazon Customer In A Wheelchair Has An Issue With Their Locker Pickup Locations

by Matthew Gilligan

It can be easy for people who don’t spend their lives in wheelchairs to overlook a lot things those folks have to deal with on a daily basis.

And here’s yet another example…

A woman named Nikki posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she had a problem with an Amazon pick-up location because she uses a wheelchair.

Nikki said, “Just came to pick up my package at the Amazon locker. And well, definitely not getting that.”

The locker Nikki was supposed to retrieve her item from was in the highest locker at the location, meaning she wouldn’t be able to get it.

She said, “Amazon, can we have a wheelchair user button please?”

Here’s the video.

@nikkiwalsh.adaptfit

@amazon can you please add a wheelchair user option for deliveries to to to the lower lockers at the lockers?! #wheelchairlife #accessibility #wheelchairuser #amazonlockers #amazon #disabilitylife

♬ original sound – Nikki Walsh

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker asked a question.

And this person chimed in.

Care to weigh in, Amazon?

Maybe we’re just missing the option…

