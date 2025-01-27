Amazon Customer In A Wheelchair Has An Issue With Their Locker Pickup Locations

It can be easy for people who don’t spend their lives in wheelchairs to overlook a lot things those folks have to deal with on a daily basis.

And here’s yet another example…

A woman named Nikki posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she had a problem with an Amazon pick-up location because she uses a wheelchair.

Nikki said, “Just came to pick up my package at the Amazon locker. And well, definitely not getting that.”

The locker Nikki was supposed to retrieve her item from was in the highest locker at the location, meaning she wouldn’t be able to get it.

She said, “Amazon, can we have a wheelchair user button please?”

Here’s the video.

