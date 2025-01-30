A Doctor Said That A Common Hair Growth Medicine Can Be Harmful To Pets

Pet owners…listen up!

A doctor named Joe posted a video on TikTok and advised folks who use a particular hair growth product to be extra careful if they have little furry friends running around their houses.

Dr. Joe said, “There’s one item you might have in your home that is so deadly to pets, that just one lick can take their life and I’ll bet you had no idea.”

The item in question is called minoxidil and it’s a hair regrowth product.

He said, “Just walking across a spill or licking the residue off your skin can cause severe toxicity.”

Joe added, “Your haircare routine shouldn’t come at the expense of your furry friends’ lives.”

Check out the video.

@drjoe_md 💀 One lick could be fatal! If you’re using minoxidil for hair growth, it’s time to double-check your safety routine—this stuff is incredibly toxic to pets. Cats and dogs are at serious risk even from the smallest exposure. Protect your furry friends by washing your hands, cleaning spills, and storing it out of reach. Your hair journey doesn’t have to put their lives at risk! 🐾 #petsafety #Minoxidil #petparent #HairCareTips ♬ original sound – Dr. Joe, M.D. 🩺

Keep this stuff away from your pets!

This is definitely a good PSA.

