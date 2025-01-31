A Driver’s Road Rage Escalated On The Highway, So Another Driver Turned Their Windshield Wiper Fluid Into The Perfect Payback

Highways are a place where tempers flare and egos collide, often over the most trivial things.

For one impatient driver, their road rage was met with an unexpected splash of karma.

Read on for the full story!

Made it drizzle I was driving north on I-77 toward Columbus, OH. I believe from I-77, I took Route 33, which takes you right into Columbus. Route 33 is both a two-lane and a one-lane road. There are parts that are two lanes, and the two lanes eventually turn into one single lane — one lane north and one lane south. I was driving my Prius, minding my business in the right lane, going the speed limit on cruise control.

But their ride wouldn’t be smooth much longer

A car in front of me was going below the speed limit. I was still far from them, so I entered the left lane, slowly passed them, and further down the road, I got back in the right lane. I was way ahead of the car I passed. He lost his mind. He sped up and got inches from my rear bumper.

The car continued their aggressibe maneuvers.

I was still going the speed limit on cruise control. He got in the left lane, sped up, and got in front of me, then slowed down. This caused me to slow down. By now, we were on a one-lane road, and I was stuck behind him. I slowed down and drove behind him, not really tripping. Then he sped off above the speed limit and disappeared. I had no idea why he was trippin’.

Bu then he came back.

The road opened up into two lanes, and I saw the car in the right lane again. I got into the left lane and increased my speed. I knew the road was going to turn into a one-lane, so I got some speed going just in time to pass him before the road became one lane. Now I was in front of him.

It was time to turn the tables.

I spent the next few minutes running my wiper fluid. I looked behind me, and the driver was buzzing mad because: He couldn’t pass me. I was making it drizzle under the sun.

Their petty mission couldn’t have gone better.

Every time I ran my wiper fluid, he would engage his wipers. His window must have been dirty, so he also had to run his wiper fluid. Mission accomplished. I don’t know if you’ve ever been behind a car running their wiper fluid on a bright sunny day. It ain’t fun if your windows are kinda dusty.

Looks like the wiper fluid did a great job keeping a fiery temper at bay.

What did Reddit think?

This city seems to be known for its bad drivers.

Car-based revenge was even better with beat up cars.

Wiper fluid is even more effective with convertibles!

This commenter thinks this petty revenge was darn near flawless!

Looks like this windshield war ended with sweet satisfaction.

It was high time to rain on this bad driver’s parade.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.