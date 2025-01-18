A Father Chose To Witness His Grandchild’s Birth Instead Of Taking His Twins For The Weekend, So His Ex Accused Him Of Playing Favorites

In a blended family, every decision can feel like a balancing act of priorities.

When one father was forced to choose between attending the birth of his new grandchild or honoring a previous commitment to watch his other children, his choice ended up sparking a bitter confrontation with his ex.

AITA for not taking my youngest children on their weekend because my oldest daughter had a baby? I (40M) have been married to my wife, Cindy, off and on. We had a child together who is now 17. We hit a rocky part in our marriage and split for a few years. During that time, I met a woman, Stacy. We were together for a while and had twins, who are now 12. Stacy and I eventually split up because she ended up being unfaithful.

Two years later, I reconciled with Cindy. We got my twins every weekend due to our work schedules.

This past weekend, my oldest daughter went into early labor. It was also my weekend with my twins.

I told Stacy on my way to the hospital that I wouldn’t be able to have them this weekend because of this. I put my phone on silent and away because there was a lot going on.

When I returned to my phone, I had a bunch of texts from Stacy saying I needed to go home and be with my twins. She said Cindy could handle the situation with my daughter.

I told her absolutely not — I wasn’t missing the birth of my grandchild.

She responded angrily, saying I was picking my oldest daughter over my youngest. She argued that it was wrong, especially since they can only see me on the weekends. I tried texting and calling her multiple times throughout the weekend, but she never responded. AITA?

