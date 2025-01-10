A Father’s Neglect Left Deep Emotional Scars, So His Child Finally Called Him Out for His Lack Of Attention

Respect between a parent and their adult child should be earned, not demanded — especially when years of neglect loom large.

During a heated argument, one child seized the moment to express their true feelings to their perpetually absent father.

AITA for calling out my Dad for never really being a Dad? Growing up, my dad was physically present, but emotionally and financially, he was checked out. He spent most of his time gambling and leaving my mom to handle everything, from raising me to keeping the household running. Despite all this, I’ve always tried to show him respect, even when he didn’t act like a father.

Recently, things boiled over during a family disagreement. My mom and dad had an argument about money again, and my dad tried to pull me into it. He accused my mom of being the reason for the family’s financial struggles and even had the nerve to say, “You should be thankful for everything I’ve done for you.” That hit a nerve.

I finally told him, “You’ve never actually been there for me as a dad. Respect is earned, and you’ve done nothing to deserve it.” The room went silent, and my dad just walked away. Since then, things have been tense.

I still live with my parents, and I’m polite when I see him, but I’ve stopped going out of my way to interact with him. Some family members think I crossed a line by calling him out and that I should “just let it go because he’s your dad.”

But honestly, I’m tired of pretending everything is fine when he’s never been the kind of father I needed. AITA for saying what I said and keeping my distance now?

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

The wounds this father had left on his child’s life may cut too deep for time alone to heal, but acknowledgment is often the first step toward change.

