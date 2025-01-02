A Hair Appointment Ran Long When This Customer Wasn’t Happy With The Initial Results, So Her Stylist Ended Up Charging Her $800

Any woman who gets her hair done regularly knows the price has skyrocketed in the last few years.

And despite the costs, most of us still want to look good and will pay an increase.

But is there a point when you have got to say ‘NO!’ the price is just too high and it’s DIY haircut time!

Well, that could be the way some of y’all feel when you hear this TikToker’s allegations.

Victoria Yavnyi (@toriyav) claimed her former hairdresser charged her an astonishing $800 to dye and style her hair.

“I got charged $800. And she said it was like $150 an hour, which I totally understand,” she said.

Victoria had wanted her hair to be dyed blonde but she wasn’t happy with the tone.

“I was like ‘Can we tone it down again, as it’s too orange. I want it white,” she added.

The TikToker said she’d dyed her own hair and could do the same job, but she wanted something more from a hair stylist.

“I obviously got charged for that hour that it took, which was an additional $150,” she said.

She added that she didn’t want to fork out another $150 for a job she wasn’t happy with.

The woman went back a couple days later and said she wanted dirty blonde. She said she wouldn’t pay more than $500.

She said she wasn’t prepared to pay more than this because the last time she was quoted “about $400,” but wound up being charged $800!

She plead for hair stylists in New York or anyone who knew her to get in touch and charge her a set price without add on prices.

I am sure a lot of women can relate to this post, hence why it went so viral!

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Folks are shocked!

People really are NOT impressed with this tale.

Pay Per Haircut should be a thing, perhaps!

An $800 haircut is wild!

