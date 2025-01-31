A High School Principal Shut Down A Student Club, So The Students Banded Together And All Skipped School On The Same Day

Are you ready for a funny, wholesome story from the pages of Reddit’s “Petty Revenge” page?

Well, let’s just say you’re in the right place, amigos!

Check out how a group of high school kids outsmarted a principal and show him who was really the boss.

Get started now!

The Ski Club. “At a high school reunion last month we talked about “events” while we were there. I knew some of the details of this back then, but here is the story of petty revenge. We had a large population of students with Polish names. At the end of the school year, a proposal was submitted to create a Polish-American club, similar to the Spanish and French clubs already established.

Sounds cool!

As with the Spanish and French clubs, the purpose of the club was to learn more about Polish history and culture. The proposal included an advisor, who had a Polish surname. It was turned down by the Principal, after being approved by the other club advisors, because “We don’t teach Polish here”. So the same students submitted a proposal for a Ski Club, with a very brief description of the purpose being to “learn more about the Ski culture” with the final culminating event being a “Ski trip”. The new advisor was a female teacher whose maiden name ended in “Ski.” Her married name, as she was known in the school, was Smith. It was approved by the club advisors (who had no clue about the actual purpose of the club) and rubber stamped by the Principal. In the fall the club started up. Weekly meetings were held that focused on Polish history and culture. A few non-Polish students came to the first meeting, but once they found out it had nothing to do with skiing down a mountain, they didn’t come back. Membership started out with about ten students, but by the end of the fall semester had grown to about 20.

Time for a trip!

They went on the field trip (called it a Ski trip), to a Polish restaurant about 45 minutes away. The permission form had to be approved by the principal, and typical for him, he simply signed it without reading it, probably assuming it was to go skiing. Toward the end of the spring semester, another field trip to the same restaurant was planned. Also, by this time the Ski Club was the largest club in terms of membership, with around 40 members.

This guy sounds like a lot of fun…

The advisor notified the Principal about the field trip, as she had done in the fall, but this time he actually read the field trip permission form. Realizing that it was actually the Polish-American club with a clever name, he denied permission, and immediately ordered the club disbanded. In that state, schools received state aid money for every day the school was open, unless attendance dipped below a certain threshold. In that case, there was no state aid money for the school that day. The petty revenge… The entire club, and many other students, held their own version of Senior Skip Day (they called it Ski Skipping), and spent the day at a park. A bunch of parents chaperoned. There was no state aid for the school that day. The students submitted notes excusing them from school from their parents over the next day or two, so there was no disciplinary action that could be taken. The advisor did not go, as she would’ve been in some serious trouble for that. Petty only, as the Principal only lost about half a percent of the state aid for the year, but it was enough to make an impact on his budget. The next year the Polish American Club was proposed and approved.”

Let’s see how people reacted on Reddit.

This reader was impressed.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user chimed in.

I love it when a plan like this comes together!

Who says kids can’t organize?

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.