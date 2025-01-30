A Landlord Yelled At A Defiant Seven-Year-Old’s Mom, So The Kid Locked Him In His Garage To Teach Him A Lesson

Kids may be small in stature, but their antics often leave a big impression.

One young girl’s bold response to her landlord’s argument with her mom proved just how mischievous she could be.

kid on the roof When I was about 7, we sublet a house from the original renter who lived in the garage. His lock was an outside padlock.

One day, after I heard him yelling at my mom.

So I locked him in the garage (his apartment).

To really make a point, I climbed on the roof, repeatedly stomped, and yelled, “You can’t get out!”

My mom came running out, but let me go on for quite some time. She finally had me come down and got his padlock cut so he could leave.

She later told me she had the hardest time not laughing but felt she had to give me some kind of punishment. My poor mom. This was just the start of many crazy stunts I pulled as a girl and teen.

What did Reddit have to say?

This girl knew who she was from a young age!

She was a real revenge prodigy!

This commenter draws a fictional parallel.

Her only mistake was loudly alerting her mom of her antics.

Her actions may have gotten her in trouble, but at least she made her point loud and clear.

But one thing is for sure: This landlord will think twice before yelling at her mom again!

