Customer Dodged A Cafe’s Surcharge To Save A Few Dollars, But His Wife Left Feeling Embarrassed And Upset

Following the rules at a coffee shop is rarely a high-stakes affair, but it is the courteous thing to do.

A husband’s attempt to save a few bucks ended up costing him his wife’s patience and dignity.

Read on for the full story.

AITA For eating a to go croissant at the coffee shop? My wife and I were out running errands. We stopped to get a coffee and a snack. We both ordered a coffee from the barista who came around to take coffee orders. I then got up to order a croissant from the bread counter.

This particular cafe had a rule regarding dining in.

Upon ordering, I was informed that there was a $2 surcharge for eating there. I declined and said, “Takeaway is fine.” I returned to the table. The coffee had arrived, and my wife had ordered some food as well. She ordered an egg salad sandwich.

He shares his knowledge with his wife.

I told her about the silly $2 surcharge on a $3 croissant. I put my croissant in my jacket pocket to eat later as we walked to the next shop.

But soon, he decided he wasn’t going to save the croissant for later.

When her egg salad sandwich arrived, I could tell she didn’t want to eat alone. So, I took out the croissant and ate with her.

The wife was clearly upset

Then she went quiet and didn’t say another word until we left. Outside, she proceeded to tell me how upset she was by what I ordered and said I should have paid the extra.

But he had no idea it would be this big of a deal.

This was obviously a bit of a surprise to me. Instead of escalating things, we both decided it was best to go separate ways, and she decided to go home. AITA?

Now it seems the extra couple bucks wasn’t really worth this big of a fallout.

What did Reddit think?

As is usually the case for most disagreements, this couple really needs better communication.

At the end of the day, they knew the rule of the restaurant.

This user isn’t really buying any of the patron’s excuses for breaking the rules.

This user tells it like it is.

Some things, like peace and harmony with your spouse, are worth more than a couple bucks.

It turns out, dodging the rules left him footing the emotional bill instead.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.