A Mechanic Warned People About Going To Jiffy Lube And Shows What They Did To A Customer’s Oil Pan

Jiffy Lube…you’ve been put on notice.

A mechanic posted a brief video that sums up why he doesn’t think Jiffy Lube is a good option for customers who want to get their cars serviced.

The video shows the mechanic trying to turn a wrench to unscrew an oil pan…but he doesn’t have any luck.

This means that the last person to work on the car stripped the screw on the pan.

The text overlay on the video reads, “But jiffy lube is cheaper,” which we can only assume is something this mechanic hears all the time…

The bottom line: this fella thinks Jiffy Lube isn’t up to snuff when it comes to car repairs.

Here’s the video.

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

One viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker really went through it.

And this individual shared a story.

He’s taking a stance on this…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.