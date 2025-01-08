January 7, 2025 at 8:49 pm

A Mechanic Warned People About Going To Jiffy Lube And Shows What They Did To A Customer’s Oil Pan

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@twistedtea..enthusiast

Jiffy Lube…you’ve been put on notice.

A mechanic posted a brief video that sums up why he doesn’t think Jiffy Lube is a good option for customers who want to get their cars serviced.

Source: TikTok

The video shows the mechanic trying to turn a wrench to unscrew an oil pan…but he doesn’t have any luck.

This means that the last person to work on the car stripped the screw on the pan.

Source: TikTok

The text overlay on the video reads, “But jiffy lube is cheaper,” which we can only assume is something this mechanic hears all the time…

The bottom line: this fella thinks Jiffy Lube isn’t up to snuff when it comes to car repairs.

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@twistedtea..enthusiast

Famous last words

♬ original sound – TheWannestWord

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

One viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker really went through it.

Source: TikTok

And this individual shared a story.

Source: TikTok

He’s taking a stance on this…

