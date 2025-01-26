A New Chef Treated All The Employees Terribly, So A Barista Made Sure He Only Got Decaf Coffee So He’d Stay Tired

How do you make an angry chef even angrier?

Make sure that he’s not getting the caffeine that he desperately craves!

That’s what happened in this story of clever revenge from Reddit and we think you’ll get a big kick out of it.

Read on to get all the details!

I gave someone decaf for 5 months. “Once I worked in a restaurant as a senior barista and we had a new chef join.

We got a big shot on our hands!

He was a complete jerk he spoke to front of house like trash because apparently he used to work on some big yacht as a private chef. He was late 40s and would always hit on any young girl who was between 16 and 20 and it got so bad he started cornering them in the kitchen etc and trying to “flirt”.

Have another one, chef!

Myself and others brought it up to management but they didn’t care so I thought the only way I can get back is by making his 12 hour shift miserable by always giving him decaf and I told the other baristas to do the same. He’d have 4 coffees and still be yawning and I’d think, yeah **** you.”

He had no idea why he was so tired…

