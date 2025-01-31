A New Neighbor Freaked Out About Property Lines, So They Had A Land Survey Done And Learned They Owned Some Of His Property

Sometimes in life, it’s best to say absolutely nothing at all…

And I think this is one of those instances!

A homeowner took to Reddit to tell readers about how they ended up getting a little extra land at the expense of a neighbor who just couldn’t leave it alone.

Check out what happened!

You wanna try to take 9″ of our property? We will take 20′ of yours. “We have lived in our house for about 8 years in a rural neighborhood in Arizona.

Oh, boy…

About a year ago this dude from California bought the lot next to us and threw a fit about the stuff we had on the property line. We had put a single fence pole vaguely where the property line was (we hadn’t had any sort of land survey done, it was supposed to just be a temporary marker that became a permanent marker). Dude was absolutely livid that we had vehicles parked “on his property” (the very tip of one of our cars was touching the established boundary).

What do you know?!?!

He threatened to have our vehicle towed. So we simply had an actual land survey done and it turned out the property line was a good 20′ into his property. Homeboy should have just let sleeping dogs lie and not been a jerk about a few inches.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This individual had a lot to say.

This person chimed in.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

He probably should’ve kept his mouth shut…

But that’s a hard lesson to learn!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.