A Rich Kid Was About To Buy An Expensive Pair Of Boots, But A Astute Customer Told The Cashier She Was Committing Credit Card Fraud

AITA for telling cashier that wasn’t the girls credit card? I was in a higher end department store today and happened to end up next to two teenage girls while shopping. One of the girls had picked out a pair of VERY expensive boots and they were both fawning over them. The second girl must have looked at the price tag and asked boots’ girl if she was really gonna spend that much on boots. The girl with the boots says something along the lines of: “It’s fine I have my dads credit card I’m not paying”, which instantly caught my attention because THATS NOT HER CARD.

Okay… but some kids use their parents’ credit cards. It’s not a new concept at all.

I’ve told my son multiple times he’s never allowed to use my card so I’m interested to see how this girl thinks she’s going to get away with fraud, but I had split up from the girls at this point because they had found something else. We end up at the same register (me behind) and I see her total hit well over four digits.

Notice she was shamelessly snooping…

The girl is about to swipe her card when I decide that I can’t let her get away with something like this and someone has to parent this kid if no one else will. I tell the cashier that isn’t her card but her father’s and I’m not sure she has permission.

Things were about to get awkward.

The girl and her friend turn and glare at me giving me possibly the dirtiest look I’ve ever seen. I swear this girl was going to throw a tantrum right there, I don’t think she was ever told no. The girl tells the cashier her father gave her the card to shop with because it’s the store’s credit card and it gives him the points.

It makes sense, but she would not budge.

Now that I’ve pointed out it wasn’t hers, the cashier tells her she can’t use that card. The girl tries to show her ID to prove they have the same last name (yeah, that will help) and I tell her it’s still fraud. The girl says it’s not fraud because she has permission and tells me to mind my own business. I tell her that it is my business that she’s doing something illegal. She needs to pay with her own card or I call the cops.

Wow, that escalated quickly.

The girl is very mad now and people are glaring at me. She uses her own card and leaves crying. The cashier looks mad at me and I tell my husband when I get home only for him to agree I was in the wrong.

So Reddit, AITA?

Hopefully, these girls won’t figure out where her car is parked.

Although she had good intentions, it really was none of her business.

Getting into mom/tattletale mode backfired.

